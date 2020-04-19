From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 20, 1920: Camp Enjoyit is the name adopted for the Boy Scout mountain camp.
April 20, 1945: It is an unseemly figure of speech, but it seems appropriate to observe at this time that the Christian Brothers, black robes, white dickies and all, have grabbed the ball and are running for Santa Fe's first postwar touchdown. And they are doing it without federal matching funds.
April 20, 1970: The appointment by the Board of Regents of the University of California of Dr. Harold M. Agnew as director of the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory continues the outstanding leadership which has characterized the laboratory since its founding 27 years ago.
April 20, 1995: Federal and state officials in New Mexico were stepping up security awareness at public buildings after Wednesday morning's bombing in Oklahoma City.
