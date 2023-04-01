From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 2, 1923: Your health officer asks for a strong consensus of opinion, not for himself, but in behalf of the health and process gained through accomplishing what is sanitary and overcoming those things which are unsanitary.

April 2, 1948: Irene Arias, acting executive secretary for the Young Democratic club of New Mexico, said today she had asked the Lea county club for a copy of its disputed membership list but had received no reply. She said she would renew the request that all counties submit membership lists when the executive committee meets April 10 in Roswell.