April 2, 1923: Your health officer asks for a strong consensus of opinion, not for himself, but in behalf of the health and process gained through accomplishing what is sanitary and overcoming those things which are unsanitary.
April 2, 1948: Irene Arias, acting executive secretary for the Young Democratic club of New Mexico, said today she had asked the Lea county club for a copy of its disputed membership list but had received no reply. She said she would renew the request that all counties submit membership lists when the executive committee meets April 10 in Roswell.
Mrs. Arias’ statement is the latest development in a case that may well be used by mamas and papas to warn their little ones away from politics because politics, it seems, just can’t be respectable.
April 2, 1973: State Planning Director David King said negotiations were scheduled in Washington, D.C. today in an effort to persuade the National Rifle Association to locate its national headquarters near Raton, N.M.
The meeting with NRA officials was to be attended by representatives of Raton rancher Alvin Stockton and Kaiser Steel Corp., owner of the land being considered for the NRA headquarters, King said.
April 2, 1998: In a city whose patron saint is known for his love of animals, gassing prairie dogs was sure to cause a ruckus.
Some residents have accused Santa Fe of betraying St. Francis by slipping poison pellets in prairie dog burrows at city parks.
“St. Francis would be in tears,” said Rosemary Lowe, president of a group of prairie dog partisans called for People for Native Ecosystems. “He is being mocked by those who make the decisions in this city.”