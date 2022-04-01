From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 2, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE (UPI) — A nervous young prison escapee ended two days of freedom by surrendering voluntarily Saturday after telling newsmen he was among victims and witnesses of unreported beatings in the State Penitentiary.
Ruben Bustamante, 20, who said he fled custody in fear for his safety, appeared at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office with his tearful mother, Mrs. Lupe Bustamante, and about a dozen other relatives. Holding hands and embracing the group before turning himself in, he said, “Let’s be like this forever.”
April 2, 1997: ATM could just as well stand for “all that money,” as far as the U.S. Public Interest Research Group and its New Mexico affiliate are concerned.
That is because banks, including those in New Mexico, earn almost $2 billion from new automatic teller machine surcharges that have been in place for about a year, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Public Interest Research Group.
