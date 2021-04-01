From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 2, 1921: Fired Last Shots Into Leyba's Head As He Lay Wounded in The Street Says Witness At Trial
Alfred Rael Illustrates Killing of Ex-Soldier at Cerrillos; Says Slayer Held Automatic 18 Inches from Wounded Man's Head when He Sent Last Two Shots Into Brain; Defendant Watches Him Closely.
April 2, 1946: Mayor Manuel Lujan today announced a "full and prompt" investigation of the Vicente Vigil case, to be made by the police commission.
April 2, 1971: The City of Santa Fe Could be fined up to $1,000 a day if it does not show greater effort in seeking financing of the estimated $3.2-million project to bring the sewage system up to standards.
April 2, 1996: Two San Miguel County boys, ages 9 and 12, learned a lesson the hard way when they lit a fire Sunday that destroyed a wooden railroad bridge worth nearly a half-million dollars near Ribera.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.