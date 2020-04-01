From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 2, 1920: Judge Reed Holloman, of the district court, will open the republican rally at the court house Saturday night as the first speaker. He will be followed by A.B. Renehan, Mayor E.P. Davies, Atty. Gilbert and others.
April 2, 1945: Romeo Cunningham, 35, attorney, associate in the Candelario enterprises and prominent in civic and fraternal circles, died late last night at St. Vincent Hospital.
Cunningham had been the victim of a chronic mastoid condition of the right ear for about three years. He was removed to the hospital after an attack early last night at his home, 448 College, and died a few minutes after his arrival around 11 p.m.
... Despite his comparative youth, Cunningham had already had an extended career in legal and business circles. He was born in San Pedro and was the son of Mrs. Petrita Cunningham, Washington, D.C., and the late John Cunningham.
April 2, 1970: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — A gasoline and oil fire, fed by fuel tank explosions, destroyed two service stations and at least five nearby residences today in a square-block area on U.S. 85 at the south edge of Las Vegas.
April 2, 1995: Valentin Valdez built his adobe house 42 years ago on Apodaca Hill, a once-humble area that has since become a million-dollar neighborhood. Property values have gone up so much faster than his income that one year he had to take out a loan to pay his property taxes.
