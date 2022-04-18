April 19, 1922: The amusement park project will be a winner. Attend the mass meeting Friday night at the court house.
April 19, 1947: BOSTON, April 19 (UP) — The USS New Mexico, a gallant old battleship which bombarded the enemy with many tons of ammunition during World War II, has been declared surplus and will be broken up for scarp.
An honorably discharged veteran of both world conflicts, the 29-year-old New Mexico has been moored at Boston naval yard since coming here after the formal surrender ceremonies in Tokyo bay.
April 19, 1972: New Mexico's political battle about candidate filing fees, involving contradictory orders by the State Supreme Court and U.S. District Court, reached the U.S. Supreme Court today.
Atty. Gen. David Norvell asked U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White to stay execution of a State Supreme Court order giving candidates in the June 6 primary election until Friday to pay or be disqualified.
April 19, 1997: Say it isn’t so, Josie.
Unfortunately, she can’t and it is — and this time she means it.
After more than 30 years dishing out some of Santa Fe’s most famous green chile and most indulgent desserts — food tourists and locals would willingly wait an hour or more for — on May 2 Josie Duran Gallegos will close her popular Josie’s Casa de Comida restaurant.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.