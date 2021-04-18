From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 19, 1921: Good Evening — Have You Been Vaccinated Against Diptheria?
April 19, 1946: WINSLOW, Ariz., April 19 (AP) Navajo Indian war veterans and English-speaking tribesmen on or off the reservation will demand the right to vote in the 1948 national election in Arizona and New Mexico.
The Navajo tribal council instructed the Indians to apply for registration in counties of the two states which are included in the Navajo reservation preparatory to seeking test suits by the U.S. attorney general.
April 19, 1971: I have a map of Santa Fe streets from the Chamber of Commerce but I can't find my way by it. Lots of signs call the street by one name while the map calls it something else. Old Santa Fe Trail is one example, and all that mishmash in the Urban Renewal area is another. Just what is Old Santa Fe Trail? Where is Old Pecos Trail? Is there a Rosario? And is the Chamber going to publish a new map any time in the near future? — J.B.
April 19, 1996: Two men — at least one of them a member of a group that says it has established a "Santa Fe township" free of the jurisdiction of the state and federal governments — were arrested Wednesday night at the main branch of the Santa Fe Public Library and charged with illegally carrying concealed deadly weapons.
The "township" members, who oppose paying most taxes and describe themselves in legal documents as "freemen," have been meeting at the library on Wednesday nights for some time. But that might change after the arrests, City Manager David Coss said Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.