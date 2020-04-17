From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 19, 1920: The petty thief is a menace to society and is universally considered as such. Any one will go out of his way to help apprehend and convict the man who takes that which does not belong to him. Why is it then that so many people are inclined to wink at violations of game laws?
April 19, 1945: Eloise M. Sanchez has been granted a divorce from Tony L. Sanchez on the grounds of incompatibility.
April 19, 1970: The School of American Research in Santa Fe announced Saturday a grant to complete its work in the Grand Canyon this summer, and revealed that a very large pueblo site near Arroyo Hondo awaits attention by the highly respected anthropology institution.
April 19, 1995: Responding to landowners’ threats to file lawsuits and cheat regulations. Santa Fe city and county staff have prepared a compromise mountain ordinance they say is more enforceable than a study group’s draft.
