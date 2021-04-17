From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 18, 1921: The well, perhaps an oil well, south of Galisteo, reached a depth of 1,009 feet this morning and drilling continues as rapidly as possible under the direction of William E. Wood, of Golden.
April 18, 1946: March 22 Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne protested to State Liquor Director Harry Shuart against “unwarranted increase” of liquor licenses in Santa Fe and vicinity.
Yesterday the church officials renewed his protest, this time directly to the governor.
April 18, 1971: Thursday’s rain did deceptively little to lessen the fire danger in New Mexico, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The hail and rain brought only “very temporary relief,” a spokesman said, adding that nearly 100 men and 25 tanker trucks had been ordered to the Southwest from northern California.
The men and equipment are preparing for “potentially the worst fire season in memory,” the spokesman said.
April 18, 1996: Virtually the entire flow of the Rio Grande near Socorro has been diverted to irrigators for the past five days, threatening the survival of a rare, federally protected fish.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has notified the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District that its diversion of water at San Acacia dam, 12 miles north of Socorro, might constitute a violation of the Endangered Species Act.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.