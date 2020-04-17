From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 18, 1920: Douglas, Arizona, Appeals to New Mexico for Her Assistance in Crisis.
“Use all your influence to prevent granting Carranza’s request for permission to transport troops through American territory,” urges a message received yesterday afternoon by Acting Governor Pankey, from the Chamber of Commerce at Douglas, Ariz.
April 18, 1945: ALBUQUERQUE, April 18 — Albuquerque and the entire state of New Mexico were stunned today by the news that Ernie Pyle had been killed on Okinawa.
News that the nationally known Scripps-Howard columnist had been killed by a Japanese machine gun bullet was carried to Mrs Pyle — “the girl” of his columns — by Dr. W.R. Lovelace and Mrs. Elizabeth Shaffer, widow of the late E.S. Shaffer, Albuquerque editor and lifelong friend of Pyle. The physician reported that Mrs. Pyle was prostrated with grief and under his care.
April 18, 1945: New Mexicans will reach Tax Freedom Day — when they pay off their federal, state and local taxes — on May 1, five days earlier than the national average, a research group said Monday.
