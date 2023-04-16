From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 17, 1923: That the Frances E. Willard school for girls is spending $500 a month in Santa Fe and doing a splendid work in training a score of fine young girls, all but seven of whom would be otherwise homeless, and that it is time to forget the $5,000 that Santa Fe donated in view of the big community value received, were the salient features of the report made to the Kiwanis club at its lunch today by Sam Marble, for the Willard school committee of the club.

April 17, 1948: A couple of weeks ago Ralph Gallegos received some blank petitions in the mail for the nomination of Agriculture Secretary Clinton Anderson for senator. A friend took one from his desk, scratched out Anderson's name and inserted that of Gallegos.

Recommended for you