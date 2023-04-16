April 17, 1923: That the Frances E. Willard school for girls is spending $500 a month in Santa Fe and doing a splendid work in training a score of fine young girls, all but seven of whom would be otherwise homeless, and that it is time to forget the $5,000 that Santa Fe donated in view of the big community value received, were the salient features of the report made to the Kiwanis club at its lunch today by Sam Marble, for the Willard school committee of the club.
April 17, 1948: A couple of weeks ago Ralph Gallegos received some blank petitions in the mail for the nomination of Agriculture Secretary Clinton Anderson for senator. A friend took one from his desk, scratched out Anderson's name and inserted that of Gallegos.
Now Gallegos is a candidate, and it's no joke.
The 34-year-old former state senator said today that he would formally file for the race unless unforeseen developments change his plans.
April 17, 1973: La Conquistadora's crow, which was discovered missing following her recover last Saturday, led searchers Monday to the mine shaft in the Manzano Mountains where she had been hidden after she was stolen last March.
After a three hour search, the crown was not found.
April 17, 1998: Many Democrats still may not consider U.S. Rep. Bill Redmond, the incumbent in Northern New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District — but the nation's political action committees do.
Redmond, a Republican who captured the 3rd District seat with an upset win in a special election last May, has raked in $67,832 from PACs since the first of the year, according to his latest campaign finance report on file with the Federal Election Commission.