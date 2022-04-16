April 17, 1922: The most important business before Santa Fe is to get La Fonda Hotel opened. Let’s have action tonight.
April 17, 1947: High living costs are forcing many women out on the labor market for several years to seek employment, O.O. Olivas, manager of the U.S. employment service, said today in reviewing March activities. Terming the trend significant, Olivas said that these women, seeking to increase their family’s income, placed orders for maids to take care of children in many cases.
April 17, 1972: Mutual understanding was the challenge presented to both the Chicano and the Anglo after a bitter and emotional conclusion of the Danforth Foundation’s conference on “The Emerging Spanish American” at Bishop’s Lodge Sunday.
A predominantly Anglo group of 150 Danforth Associates quietly listened to frank, blunt statements, indicting Anglo society injustices.
… When one Danforth Associate asked: “What can we do to help?” — he was almost turned down.
In an emotional voice, Dr. [Louis] Bransford bitterly said:
“… Here we are respected. But I can’t help but know that down the block we’re still dirty Mexicans. More harm has been done by super-white liberals who have turned people off. Don’t give us unsolicited help.”
April 17, 1997: On Monday, the Great Train Experiment begins.
With the help of a grant from the state Transportation Authority, Santa Fe Southern Railway will operate a commuter train to Eldorado. It’s a six-day feasibility test, with no guarantee that such service will continue. Still it’s an effort well worth making, and watching.
