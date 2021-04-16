From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 17, 1946: Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne today protested to Gov. J.J. Dempsey against the state's granting of any more liquor licenses in Santa Fe and throughout New Mexico, particularly against those sought for dispensaries near St. Francis cathedral and St. Anne's church.
April 17, 1996: NAMBE PUEBLO — Tribal members here say Tony Vigil and his "band of rogue council members" who occupied tribal chambers Tuesday morning do not represent the majority of pueblo members.
"They have said over and over again that they represent the people," Ernest "Cloud Eagle" Mirable Jr. said. "They don't represent the people. To come in here and try to overthrow the government with a small percentage of the people is not right."
The tribal council removed Vigil from the governor's seat in February amid 17 allegations of wrongdoing that Vigil has denied.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.