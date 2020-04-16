From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 17, 1920: President Twitchell, of the Chamber of Commerce is sending out the following to members of the Santa Fe and Torrance county highway committee:
“My Dear Sir — A matter of vital importance to Santa Fe will be presented to the board of county commissioners at a special meeting of the board of which you will receive timely notice.”
April 17, 1945: The Arabian Aerial Special will hit Santa Fe Sunday afternoon or evening — five planes in the fleet, four princes of Saudi Arabia in the personnel, 32 visitors in all, possibly 10 of them guards.
April 17, 1970: Young Democratic Clubs of New Mexico opening a two-day state convention here today which will feature addresses by U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Montoya and David Sternoff of Washington state, president of the Young Democratic Clubs of America.
April 17, 1995: Cool weather and scattered snow flurries didn’t prevent some skiers Sunday from wearing hula skirts and beach attire to mark the final day of ski season at the Santa Fe Ski Area.
The season closed with a bang — and a significant increase in skiers from last season, coming close to matching 1992-93 attendance records of 266,000.
