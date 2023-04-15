April 16, 1923: Artesia, N.Mex., April 16 — Biddy, a Rhode Island hen, has deserted her nest of thoroughbred setting eggs to nurse four kittens. The mother cat appreciates the hen’s help and the six get along fine, while the eggs stay cold, according to their owner, J.C. Jesse.
April 16, 1948:Frank C. Rand Jr., president of the New Mexico Publishing Co. announced today the resignation of John E. Baker, editor of The Santa Fe New Mexican for the last two years.
Baker resigned to take a position in Washington, D.C., concerned with the national defense.
April 16, 1973: The date for the celebration of the return of La Conquistadora to Santa Fe following her theft in March has been scheduled for April 29 by the Confraternity of La Conquistadora.
According to Father Miguel Baca, the confraternity has been assigned to make the plans for the celebration because they are the official protectors of the priceless antique statue.
April 16, 1998: Several Santa Fe city councilors met with opponents of the controversial Los Vecinos development on the city’s east side and decided to vote against it before a public hearing on the project last May, former city officials say.
The Hyde Park Limited Liability Co. has appealed to state District Court the city’s denial of its plan to develop 56 lots on the 68-parcel north of Hyde Park Road.