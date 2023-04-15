From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 16, 1923: Artesia, N.Mex., April 16 — Biddy, a Rhode Island hen, has deserted her nest of thoroughbred setting eggs to nurse four kittens. The mother cat appreciates the hen’s help and the six get along fine, while the eggs stay cold, according to their owner, J.C. Jesse.

April 16, 1948: Frank C. Rand Jr., president of the New Mexico Publishing Co. announced today the resignation of John E. Baker, editor of The Santa Fe New Mexican for the last two years.

Recommended for you