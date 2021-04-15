April 16, 1921: Why are the builders of the Alameda cutting down the magnificent old cottonwoods along the right of way?
Why is thought necessary to do anything to destroy any of the natural beauty of Santa Fe in order to build a good driveway?
Why is it not possible to save these fine old trees and build the Alameda also?
From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 16, 1946: A meeting of the 200th CA (AA) survivors and their friends to discuss a mass pilgrimage to El Santuario, Chimayo, will be held tomorrow at 8 p.m. at Sanchez-Salazar Funeral home, former Sgt. Jesus M. Silva, an ex-prisoner of the Japanese said today.
April 16, 1971: A freak tornado of low intensity ripped a 50-foot wide path of destruction for about two miles from Rodeo Road north through the Dale Bellamah subdivision, causing an estimated $20,000 worth of damage at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
April 16, 1996: Boys & Girls Club volunteers visit this rusty, corrugated tin warehouse on a weekday morning and pick up 10 crates of free Odwalla juice, chips and leftover Easter candy.
In the afternoon, Renee Roybal of Santa Fe's Rape Crisis Center fills a small shopping cart with fruit juice, wheat crackers and Cheese Nips to give to clients.
… [They] are just two of a growing number of nonprofit agencies stopping by the Food Depot these days. The fledgling nonprofit food bank, in an old National Guard Armory building, has handed out more than $375,000 worth of food since opening its door last May.
