From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 16, 1920: The protection work on the Rio Grande at Espanola will consist of brush and rock, according to George M. Neel, assistant state engineer, who is just back from there. No satisfactory contract could be secured for piling.
April 16, 1945: Land Commissioner John Miles said today that Governor Dempsey’s veto of a $12,000 item in the land office budget would hamper projected activities which had been approved by the educational institutions “that pay the bill.”
April 16, 1970: New Mexico ranks number one in the nation in the incidence of accidental deaths, making environmental injury the most pressing environmental problem in the state.
April 16, 1995: Maria Martinez of Taos says she is religious, but not a regular church-goer.
“I’m the kind of person who doesn’t believe you have to go to church to pray,” the 24-year-old said. “I pray every evening before going to bed. But I only go to church on holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.”
