From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 15, 1921: The city council's next step will be getting more evidence as to the reasonableness of the Water & Light company's rates, Alderman Edward Safford stated. The council probably will hold another hearing as Jose D. Sena, who represented several users along College street, could not attend last night's meeting on account of illness, and others could not attend on account of the Business Men's Co-operative Association dinner.
April 15, 1946: A second New Mexico soldier is making the pilgrimage afoot to Chimayo's El Sanctuario, 31 miles north of here, in thanksgiving for his homecoming safe and sound. He is former Cpl. Leo T. Saenz, 28, of Bernalillo. Saenz set out Saturday afternoon from Bernalillo, 40 miles south of here.
Former Cpl. Conrado Vigil of Belen, first of the returned soldiers to make the pilgrimage, reached Chimayo yesterday, knelt before the image of Santo Nino and prayed.
While Vigil fought in the First Battle of Bataan and spent several years in Japanese prison camps, Saenz was in the European war theater. A member of the 35th division, he made his vow of a visit to Sanctuario during the Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 16, 1944.
April 15, 1971: A trace of rain fell in the Santa Fe area early this morning, bringing the first sign of moisture here since a light snow fell March 3.
April 15, 1996: Instead of exploring a brand new elementary school, the more than 320 students who will attend César Chavez Elementary will probably be in portable classroom buildings at Sweeney Elementary this fall, school officials say.
