From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 15, 1920: East Las Vegas, N.M., April 15. According to information reaching this city today five men were killed in an explosion in a mine at Dawson, near Raton, last night. A blast had been set off and the men went into the workings too soon, it is stated, being caught in a second explosion and a cave in.
April 15, 1970: New Mexico taxpayers still got stuck with the bill for work by the State Highway Dept. on a road at the J.W. Eaves Ranch, according to reports and testimony Tuesday before the Legislative Finance Committee.
April 15, 1995: CHIMAYO — The myth of El Santuario de Chimayó seems as old as the ground the shrine was built upon.
The mysterious cross that kept reappearing in the same spot in a field. The holy dirt that healed the sick and weak. The miracles that could be explained only by the church.
