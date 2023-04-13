April 14, 1923: The Kiwanis club of Santa Fe, an organization of business men whose object is to disseminate the principles of fair dealing and practices and the observance of the Golden Rule in private, civic, social and business life, has designated the week of April 15 to 21 as Courtesy Week. Local ministers will start the ball rolling in their pulpits tomorrow.
Courtesy Week is designed by its proponents to emphasize the value of human courtesy, not as an abstract Sunday virtue, but as a practical seven-days-a-week business asset.
April 14, 1948: RATON, April 14 — The last large coal mine in New Mexico resumed operation today after being idle during the national strike of United Mine Workers. Union members answered the whistle at the St. Louis, Rocky Mountain & Pacific Co.’s Koehler mines. Other properties in this district and throughout the state operated yesterday.
April 14, 1998: An anti-abortion arsonist may have ignited a blaze inside the Cline LewAllen Contemporary gallery Monday, about an hour before the national president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America was scheduled to attend a reception there, police say.
“It’s shameful, undemocratic — it’s domestic terrorism,” said Gloria Feldt, the organization’s national president.