From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 14, 1923: The Kiwanis club of Santa Fe, an organization of business men whose object is to disseminate the principles of fair dealing and practices and the observance of the Golden Rule in private, civic, social and business life, has designated the week of April 15 to 21 as Courtesy Week. Local ministers will start the ball rolling in their pulpits tomorrow.

Courtesy Week is designed by its proponents to emphasize the value of human courtesy, not as an abstract Sunday virtue, but as a practical seven-days-a-week business asset.

