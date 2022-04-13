April 14, 1922: Las Vegas, April 14 — The steeple of the First Methodist Episcopal church, which has pointed skyward for more than 50 years, has been torn down, preparatory to removing the structure from the corner of Eighth and National avenues to make way for a new house of worship. The building has been purchased by the New Mexico Normal University and will be located on the campus.
April 14, 1947: El Chivo, who claims to be an expert on automobiles because he takes a ride every Saturday night in the black maria, today had acquired a fur-trimmed uniform and was seeking endorsements for appointment as chauffeur for the second-floor governor.
April 14, 1972: The residents of Pojoaque Valley are circulating a petition to present their views to the State Highway Department and to other elected representatives regarding the proposed widening of the bridges over the Pojoaque River and alterations to the intersection of State Road 4 and U.S. 64.
April 14, 1997: Two dozen pairs of feet traversed desert brush Sunday afternoon in a walking tour of the future site of the Santa Fe Botanical garden headquarters and learning center.
President Michael B. Pulman led the group over a small portion of the L-shaped, 25-acre plot of land where the estimated $5.2 million project will take root.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.