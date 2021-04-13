From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 14, 1921: The Business Men’s Dinner House Has Been Changed to 7 P.M. at the De Vargas Tonight. Be Prompt.
April 14, 1971: State Attorney General David Norvell said today he is trying to organize a “cloud seeding task force” in time to take advantage of a huge low pressure cell expected to enter New Mexico late today.
The administrative aide to Norvell, Bob Gold, said the attorney general, noting the state critically needs rainfall, “has contacted state and federal departments in an attempt to accomplish emergency seeding of the clouds expected to be generated by the approaching low pressure cell.”
April 14, 1996: NAMBE PUEBLO — At the moment, two separate groups claim to run the tribal government here.
In a hastily called election Saturday at the pueblo’s San Francisco de Assisi church, about 80 supporters of ousted Gov. Tony Vigil voted to put new leaders on the ruling Tribal Council, even though the sitting council — led by Vigil’s ex-Lt. Gov. Lela Kaskalla — urged tribal members not to take part in the “illegal” election.
