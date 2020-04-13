From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 14, 1945: Memorial periods and services are scheduled this weekend at Bruns General Hospital in observance of the death of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, it was announced today from headquarters of Brig. Gen. Larry B. McAfee, Bruns commanding general.
The military observances are in accordance with army regulations and special instructions received today from the adjutant general, Washington, D.C.
April 14, 1970: LOS ALAMOS — Atomic Energy Commission and Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory officials have stated they’ve experienced “no serious programmatic interruption” since 800 Zia Co. and Los Alamos Contractors Inc. (LACI) workers from 12 company unions began their strike Monday.
Union members began their second day of strike activities today with pickets at the Zia General Offices on Trinity Drive, at West Jemez Road and Diamond Drive and in front of the Zia Co. shops near West Jemez Road.
April 14, 1995: CHIMAYO — Gallons of chile are cooked and sodas chilled in anticipation of today’s invasion of the farming village where thousands of faithful will visit the Santuario de Chimayó.
Thursday afternoon, pilgrims dotted roads leading to the sanctuary where it is legend that the sick can be healed. Christians around the world today will make similar pilgrimages to reaffirm their faith on the day they believe Jesus Christ was crucified.
