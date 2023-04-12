April 13, 1923: Some people have thought that the city is already installing sewers on certain streets and avenues. But the work noticed has been by the Water & Light Company to prepare for the future by laying 6-inch water pipes on Grant Avenue and Johnson Streets. Workmen have been digging deep trenches for several days and the pipe soon will be laid.
April 13, 1948: Appropriately enough, the board of education did a little cramming of its own at its monthly meeting last night and pored for several hours over technical details of a new grade school proposed for the Indian school neighborhood.
Then, in a few minutes discussion, the members voted, upon recommendation of principals, to renew permanent contracts for all teachers except three.
April 13, 1973: When “Juan” comes marching home ...
An overflowing plaza crowd is expected to be on hand to “Welcome Home” Staff Sargeant Juan L. Jacquez at a grand reception at 11 a.m. Saturday.
April 13, 1998: Have tempers turned to flames?
The Santa Fe Fire Department has not ruled out arson as the cause of an early Sunday morning fire at El Farol that burned the back of the Santa Fe mainstay on Canyon Road and part of its roof, causing extensive smoke damage throughout the building.
While Santa Fe Fire Marshall Ted Bolleter said his investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire, El Farol owner David Sanchez said he was told that the fire was the result of arson.