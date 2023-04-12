From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 13, 1923: Some people have thought that the city is already installing sewers on certain streets and avenues. But the work noticed has been by the Water & Light Company to prepare for the future by laying 6-inch water pipes on Grant Avenue and Johnson Streets. Workmen have been digging deep trenches for several days and the pipe soon will be laid.

April 13, 1948: Appropriately enough, the board of education did a little cramming of its own at its monthly meeting last night and pored for several hours over technical details of a new grade school proposed for the Indian school neighborhood.

