From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 13, 1921: Chicago, April 13 — Notices of a reduction of 20 per cent in the pay of all subordinate officials and employees, other than common labor, of the Santa Fe railway system, were mailed out yesterday, it was announced today. The proposed reduction would be effective May 12. ...
April 13, 1946: They’re Off; What Can You Give to Fund?
Contributions to Volunteer Fire Department $500 insurance fund — to take care of the boys who take care of your life and property:
Charles Ilfeld Co. per Charles E. Doll, Mgr. … $25.00.
April 13, 1971: More than a dozen billboards in northern New Mexico have fallen victims to chain saws in the past three weeks.
“It’s the work of the phantom sign cutters,” said Bob Rutledge of the New Mexico Highway Department’s beautification unit.
April 13, 1996: It will cost the city of Santa Fe $44,000 to buy one year’s worth of liability insurance on a skate-boarding area that is costing the city less than $35,000 to build in a downtown park.
City Councilor Frank Montaño, who promised to find young people a place to skate when he sponsored an ordinance that banned the activity from the Plaza last year, said Friday he views the insurance as simply “the cost of doing business.”
