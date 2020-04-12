From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 13, 1920: For the first time since the epidemic last winter the influenza last week dropped into second place. The state health department's weekly summary for last week shows it outranked by measles. Only thirty-one cases of the "flu" were reported and thirty-four cases of measles were reported by Dona Ana county alone.
April 13, 1945: Governor Dempsey today issued the following proclamation:
Whereas the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt has plunged our nation into sorrow and has brought sadness to all liberty-loving peoples of the world ...
April 13, 1970: Donna Cigliano, 10-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Cigliano Jr., 1103 Richards Avenue, has been announced as an honorable mention winner in a nationwide coloring contested conducted by Family Weekly Magazine.
April 13, 1995: Come this fall, parking violators will see no mercy from Municipal Judge Tom Fiorina.
