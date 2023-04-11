From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 12, 1923: “We don’t know how much water came down, but undoubtedly it was enough to help the situation quite a bit,” was the report from the Santa Fe Water and Light company office today on the effect of the rain of yesterday and last night, the first of the long and hopelessly anticipated spring showers which were to overcome, according to prophets, the effect of the dry winter.

April 12, 1948: Holm O. Bursom Jr., mayor-elect of Socorro, was at the statehouse today on truck-line business. He’s also in the banking and ranch business and some are trying to get him in state political business. … Some of Governor Mabry’s well-wishers are suggesting that he go to Puerto Rico or some such place for a vacation rather than be drawn into the dangerous senatorial fight between John J. Dempsey and Clinton Anderson.

Recommended for you