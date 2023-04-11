April 12, 1923: “We don’t know how much water came down, but undoubtedly it was enough to help the situation quite a bit,” was the report from the Santa Fe Water and Light company office today on the effect of the rain of yesterday and last night, the first of the long and hopelessly anticipated spring showers which were to overcome, according to prophets, the effect of the dry winter.
April 12, 1948: Holm O. Bursom Jr., mayor-elect of Socorro, was at the statehouse today on truck-line business. He’s also in the banking and ranch business and some are trying to get him in state political business. … Some of Governor Mabry’s well-wishers are suggesting that he go to Puerto Rico or some such place for a vacation rather than be drawn into the dangerous senatorial fight between John J. Dempsey and Clinton Anderson.
April 12, 1973: Staff Sargeant Juan L. Jacquez of Santa Fe today told reporters he gladly would have allowed Jane Fonda to take his place in Communist prison camps.
“I would just like to wish my experience on her,” Jacquez said. The Gallina native was captured May 11, 1969, in Pleiku Province and spent time in both Cambodian and North Vietnamese prison camps.
April 12, 1998: LOS LUNAS — Seven years before Rosa Parks refused to ride in the back of the bus, Miguel H. Trujillo refused to go uncounted.
On June 14, 1948, Trujillo, an outspoken, 43-year-old ex-Marine sergeant and member of Isleta Pueblo, walked into the Valencia County Clerk’s office here to register to vote.
It was a small act of defiance in a state that, 78 years after the 15th Amendment outlawed racial discrimination at the polls, still didn’t allow Indians living on reservations to vote.