April 12, 1922: What is fire protection worth to you — a dollar, five dollars, ten dollars? Come across!
April 12, 1947: Heavy snows, whipped by cold north winds, blocked U.S. Highway 87 between Raton and Des Moines today as highway department maintenance crews cleared five-foot drifts from Raton pass on U.S. Highway 85.
The storm brought snow and rain to most of the state east of the Rio Grande. Snow fell in mountainous areas as far south as Carrizozo and west to Santa Fe and the mountains around Albuquerque.
From reports in this city and Tesuque valley, apricots were the most damaged by the second night of below-freezing weather last night.
April 12, 1972: Short of some strong-arm tactics by the State Supreme Court and party officials to eliminate the large number of candidates, we doubt the present, unworkable primary situation will be fully resolved.
Legislative, executive and party officials know what must be done. In fact, they had an opportunity to prevent the current chaos after the federal court struck down filing fees for the U.S. Senate nomination. But they failed to act before the filing date and before Attorney General David Norvell issued a ruling banning almost all filing fees.
April 12, 1997: In final action Friday, Gov. Gary Johnson vetoed a bill that would have allowed voters in towns and counties to ban drive-up windows through local option elections.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.