From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 12, 1921: The Santa Fe Railway is preparing to publish a new edition of its descriptive folder on New Mexico. It is the purpose to make this a reference book of what New Mexico has to offer the settler and investor.
April 12, 1946: Mayor Manuel Lujan's proposal to delay construction of the new state capitol until the housing shortage is relieved continued to attract comment today as the community divided on the subject. Robert M. Nason, president of the New Veterans of New Mexico and retiring City Councilman Walter Mayer came forward in support of Lujan.
April 12, 1971: Can you please tell me what has happened to the collection bin for old newspapers which was in front of Furr's Cafeteria and does the Santa Fe High School still want them? ...
The collection bin at Furr's Cafeteria was placed there by the Santa Fe High School band primarily for the collection of tin cans and beer cans. Newspapers were also dropped in the bin, but unfortunately, people dropped all sorts of trash in it — including chicken bones.
April 12, 1996: The Santa Fe National Forest must reconsider its controversial decision to allow the Santa Fe Ski Area to expand into the Big Tesuque Basin, the head of the U.S. Forest Service in the Southwest ruled Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.