From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 12, 1920: The movies tonight are a high school benefit performance. Buy a ticket from the boys — box office sales are not included in the benefit.
April 12, 1945: Suspending rules to facilitate action, the city council last night voted to authorize the sale of $50,000 bonds for installation of gutters and curbs and an additional sale of $25,000 bonds for the purchase of street department equipment.
April 12, 1970: The community campaign to raise money to help send the 100 member Santa Fe High School Band to the Tri-State Music Festival in Enid, Okla., April 29-May 3, has almost reached the half-way mark.
April 12, 1995: A high-voltage utility line planned for Northern New Mexico has hit another snag — San Ildefonso Pueblo has taken back its decision to let the controversial line pass through the pueblo.
