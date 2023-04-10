From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 11, 1923: In the past few years, less than a decade, over 3,000 “luncheon clubs,” in Kiwanis, Rotary, and the Lions, have been organized in the United States, with some 50 other similar organizations on a smaller scale. This amazing development, in the belief of Field Director Bowled of the Lions’ club, means hundreds of thousands of citizens are at work for better government, better citizenship and the welfare of the nation. Mr. Bowles so declared in a brief talk to the Santa Fe Kiwanis club at its weekly luncheon at the La Fonda yesterday.

April 11, 1948: A federal disaster aid official said yesterday state officials are being “premature” in requesting aid for 11 storm-stricken northeast New Mexico counties.

