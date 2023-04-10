April 11, 1923: In the past few years, less than a decade, over 3,000 “luncheon clubs,” in Kiwanis, Rotary, and the Lions, have been organized in the United States, with some 50 other similar organizations on a smaller scale. This amazing development, in the belief of Field Director Bowled of the Lions’ club, means hundreds of thousands of citizens are at work for better government, better citizenship and the welfare of the nation. Mr. Bowles so declared in a brief talk to the Santa Fe Kiwanis club at its weekly luncheon at the La Fonda yesterday.
April 11, 1948: A federal disaster aid official said yesterday state officials are being “premature” in requesting aid for 11 storm-stricken northeast New Mexico counties.
Robert Broussard, assistant regional director for the federal Office of Emergency Preparedness, said the state request came before officials here were able to make accurate assessments of damage from two late spring storms.
April 11, 1998: Money for shelter and food for the homeless fell through the cracks this year at the New Mexico Legislature.
Apparently, the $3.1 billion state government budget passed by lawmakers in February contains not a single dollar for homeless programs.
“We’re going to have to cut way back,” said Maj. John Webb of the Salvation Army in Santa Fe. He said his agency has been notified to expect a cut of about $57,000 that had been used to provide meals for the homeless.