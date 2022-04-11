April 11, 1922: Santa Fe lake, previously ordered closed as spawning grounds to supply trout eggs to the Lisbos Springs hatchery, was reopened by the game and fish commission at a meeting Saturday afternoon at Game and Fish Warden Gable’s office.
April 11, 1947: State police headquarters said three patrolmen with state prison bloodhounds were sent early today to aid in a search for a 3½-year-old Mora county boy, Celestino Trujillo Jr., who has been missing from his home near Ledoux since Wednesday.
Request for state police aid came from the Mora county sheriff’s office, which reported that it might be necessary to drag a small lake near the home of the child’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Celistino Trujillo.
April 11, 1972: The Santa Fe County Commission ignored a request by its own county manager Monday night and rammed through approval of the development of 884 lots at AMREP Corp’s Eldorado at Santa Fe project.
April 11, 1997: New Mexico’s tribes moved a step closer to having legal casinos Thursday, as Gov. Gary Johnson signed a bill authorizing casino gambling on reservations and slot machines at off-reservation veterans and fraternal cubs and racetracks.
Some tribal representatives were less than jubilant about the action, however. For one thing they aren’t happy with the requirement that they pay stiff regulatory fees and give the state 16 percent of gambling profits.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.