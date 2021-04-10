From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 11, 1921: Wolf Says He Shot And Killed In Self-Defense
Irvin Fired Shotgun at Him Says Defendant in Murder Trial Ending Tonight.
Widow Says Dead Man Had Made Many Threats
April 11, 1946: Mayor Manuel Lujan telegraphed President Truman today requesting that federal funds be withheld from the Santa Fe capitol improvement project until the veterans housing demand is relieved, provoking a storm of protest from state and local agencies.
April 11, 1971: At least half of the existing 13,000 roadside billboards should disappear from the New Mexico landscape, beginning July 1.
This policy culminates five years of efforts to implement state laws in compliance with the federal Highway Beautification Act.
April 11, 1996: David Coss, director of the city of Santa Fe’s Public Works Department for the last year and Mayor Debbie Jaramillo’s choice as new city manager, was confirmed Wednesday by a narrow council vote.
