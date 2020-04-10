From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 11, 1920: Get Ready to Make Santa Fe the Hub of the Biggest Development Wheel in New Mexico.
April 11, 1945: The Teen-age Canteen Committee is looking for a location for a club house, either a store or residence, preferably within a short distance of the Plaza.
April 11, 1995: The Santa Fe County Public Works Department cannot account for up to $110,000 in permit money and has illegally purchased more than $93,000 in equipment and services in the past three years, according to an audit released Monday.
