April 10, 1923: Diphtheria leads diseases in this weeks report of the State Health Bureau, for there are 46 cases. Rio Arriba is hardest hit with 18.
Mumps, a highly contagious and exceedingly painful malady, also has invaded the state, striking at four counties including Santa Fe.
April 10, 1948: John F. Litzo, an elderly man of Creede, Colo., died here unexpectedly yesterday afternoon. He collapsed on the street at the corner of Galisteo and Water and died in an ambulance on the way to St. Vincent hospital.
April 10, 1973: The Pennzoil Co. of Houston, which yesterday announced it has purchased the W.S. Ranch in northeastern New Mexico, said the property will be operated as a cattle ranch and big game preserve.
Hunter Martin, a Pennzoil vice-president, said at a news conference in the governor's office yesterday that his company has no plans to subdivide the land — also known as the Vermejo ranch — insisting "we look upon the ranch as something we want to preserve for the future."
April 10, 1998: That part of the former Woolworth's store owned by Santa Fe art dealer and real estate developer Gerald Peters would become a four-level retail, restaurant and residential complex.
A plan to be presented to the city's Historic Design Review Board on Tuesday calls for about 40,000 square feet of space to be developed, including two retail spaces on the Water Street side of the building, one large retail space on the San Francisco Street side, and two restaurants and three residential units on the third floor.