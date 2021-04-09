From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 10, 1946: Spokesmen for a group of high school students this afternoon hinted at a strike unless the city school board backs up in the ousting of Superintendent R.P. Sweeney and high school Principal Bright E. Greiner.
April 10, 1996: Step aside, Albuquerque — Santa Fe is about to make its mark again. Postmark, that is.
Starting later this week, letters and post cards mailed within Santa Fe will say just that. Most Santa Fe mail has been postmarked in Albuquerque for the past 15 years, thanks to the larger city's more advanced mail processing equipment.
