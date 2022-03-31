From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 1, 1922: The issue Tuesday is one of law, order and decency. How will you vote?
April 1, 1947: Following announcement that St. Michael’s college had been granted an interim permit by the war assets administration for 51 buildings at Bruns General hospital, Brother Benildus revealed today extensive plans for the inauguration of a four-year college. Work will probably get under way in about two or three weeks.
April 1, 1997: With two tugs on the ear, she is gone.
Comedian Carol Burnett has listed her posh Santa Fe digs for sale with French & French Fine Properties, her publicist said.
“It was just too big a home for the amount of time she found she was able to spend in Santa Fe,” publicist Deborah Kelman said of the $3.95 million property. “She wants to keep a residence there. Something a bit smaller and more manageable.”
