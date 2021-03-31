From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 1, 1921: Find Witness Dead When He Is Called At Lucero Trial
“Get a Live one,” Suggests Judge Reed Holloman and Prosecution Accepts Advice.
Felipe Mares Tells Of Death Of Leyba
April 1, 1946: City police and Special Investigator Eddie Mack, of the district attorney’s office, today were questioning two suspects about the death of Vicente Vigil, 28, taxi driver. Vigil died Sunday at 5:15 a.m. at St. Vincent hospital of a fracture of the skull.
April 1, 1971: Unless an unpredicted rain materializes soon, ranchers as well as urban and rural gardeners in the Santa Fe area will be faced with a very serious drought.
“I would consider the lack of rain as having put us in a very serious situation,” said Santa Fe Extension agent J.R. Chavez. “Range conditions are looking very, very bad and there is really no reason for gardeners in some of the northern Santa Fe area communities to even consider growing a garden.”
April 1, 1996: Former Santa Fe Police Chief Donald Grady II urged a church congregation Sunday to look beyond political bickering for a common purpose, defended Mayor Debbie Jaramillo and said nothing about changes at the police department.
Grady’s resignation in February after 18 tumultuous months at the police department set off a chain of events that included the firing of the mayor’s brother, City Manager Isaac Pino, in response to his installation of the mayor’s brother-in-law, Carlos Jaramillo, as police chief.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.