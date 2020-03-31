From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 1, 1920: The Republican party of Santa Fe, which it is needless to say is overwhelmingly in the majority and the election of whose municipal ticket is a foregone conclusion, was controlled at the recent primaries and convention by the business men of the capital and those who desire an efficient, business administration in the interest of the taxpayers, to the exclusion of petty politics.
April 1, 1970: State Police Chief Martin Vigil today announced a sweeping reorganization of this department which involves the demotion of one top official and reassignment of others.
The reorganization, anticipated since Vigil took over top command last December 6, divides the special investigation and intelligence division, better known as the criminal division, into two separate divisions, intelligence and narcotics.
April 1, 1995: Gambling and the budget were the high-profile issues of the 1995 legislative session, but now that it’s over, Gov. Gary Johnson apparently is getting more calls about spanking than anything else.
A domestic violence bill sponsored by Albuquerque’s Rep. Danice Picraux that’s supported by the state’s district attorneys has inspired a deluge of calls, faxes and letters from opponents who contend that the legislation could be used to charge parents for spanking their children.
