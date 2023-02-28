From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 1, 1923: The house Indian affairs committee chairman, Homer P. Snyder, yesterday put the Bursum and Snyder bills into the waste basket and recommended passage the substitute accompanying the report with a violent attack on the individuals and agencies who supported it or a similar measure.

March 1, 1948: Hard-working burglars broke into Chambers supermarket, 537 Cerrillos road, Saturday night or early Sunday, cracked off a four-inch concrete shell which encased the safe and carted the safe away. The loss was $1,118 in cash and more than $3,000 in checks, all told about $4,500.