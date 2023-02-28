March 1, 1923: The house Indian affairs committee chairman, Homer P. Snyder, yesterday put the Bursum and Snyder bills into the waste basket and recommended passage the substitute accompanying the report with a violent attack on the individuals and agencies who supported it or a similar measure.
March 1, 1948: Hard-working burglars broke into Chambers supermarket, 537 Cerrillos road, Saturday night or early Sunday, cracked off a four-inch concrete shell which encased the safe and carted the safe away. The loss was $1,118 in cash and more than $3,000 in checks, all told about $4,500.
The burglary was believed by the police to be the work of the same gang that early in December looted or carried off other safes in Santa Fe. The haul then was about $5,500.
March 1, 1973: The State Penitentiary’s gas chamber, idle for 10 years, is once more the focal point of attention as the House begins deliberations on a bill to make a death penalty mandatory in certain capital crimes.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. George Pennington, D-San Juan, would change the state’s capital punishment law, which was partially changed in 1969 by U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
March 1, 1998: A new poll shows Santa Fe mayoral candidates Sam Pick and Larry Delgado running neck-and-neck near the eve of Tuesday’s election.
The two candidates are just one percentage point apart in a scientific poll conducted last week for The New Mexican.
The rest of the field trailed well behind Pick and Delgado, while 16 percent of likely voters said they were still undecided.