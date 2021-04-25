From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 26, 1921: Governor Mechem is going to call an election next fall for United States senator.
H.O. Bursum of Socorro, Herbert Bartlett Holt of Las Cruces, Burton C. Mossman of Roswell, are already picked for republican entries in the senatorial race.
April 26, 1946: Two more women, Mrs. Eddie Tafoya and Miss Teresita Mahboub, have announced their intention of joining in the pilgrimage being made tomorrow at El Santuario, Chimayo, by Bataan survivors and other veterans, former S/Sgt. Jesus M. Silva, in charge of arrangements, said today.
April 26, 1971: Service is so slow on getting aluminum cans picked up by Santa Fe High School Band students — where can we take them directly to a recycling plant? And what about waste paper and glass? — G.W.
Take aluminum cans and all scrap aluminum to Joe G. Maloof and Co. in the Santa Fe Railroad Yard, said The Central Clearing House.
April 26, 1996: When New Mexico lottery tickets go on sale Saturday, you'll be able to buy them in some unexpected places.
The hardware store, for example Big Jo's on Siler Road will offer the "instant win" tickets in addition to nuts and bolts.
