Cheers to Three Years!

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St.

Celebrate Rowley Farmhouse Ales’ third birthday with live music on the patio from noon to 5 p.m. with no cover charge, along with special beers on tap and archive bottles and commemorative crystal glasses available for purchase.

More info: facebook.com/events/1234418270094546

Dumpling Pop Up

4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2; Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St.

Don’t miss Korean dumplings and more from Brent Jung every Monday night.

More info: facebook.com/events/2960561507350682

Out of town

Harvest Wine Festival

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2; Balloon Fiesta Park, Albuquerque; one-day tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of, $10 for designated drivers and ages 16-20, free for those 15 and younger

Some 20 wineries will be on hand along with artisans, chefs and dueling pianos. Tickets include wine sampling and $5 off any bottle of wine.

More info: Visit NMWine.com

New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; Three Sisters Kitchen, 109 Gold Ave. SW, Albuquerque; $5, $3 for students and children

Celebrate all things prickly pear with food, art and music. Vendors will sell prickly pear products, there will be cooking demonstrations, a prickly pear cocktail competition, live music, art and more.

More info: facebook.com/events/347766582608198

Coming up

Chefscapades

5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5; Drury Plaza Hotel, 828 Paseo de Peralta; $175

This four-course dinner by Santa Fe chefs benefits the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place.

More info: interfaithsheltersf.org/ chefscapades

Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, 37 Fire Place; $25, $10 for children 3-12

VIP tickets are already sold out, but we regular folks can still snag tickets for the annual New Mexico chef burger showdown. You’ll get a taste of each of the seven finalist burgers so you can vote for your favorite for the People’s Choice Award, and take home a souvenir glass.

More info: ediblenm.com/event/ green-chile-cheeseburger-smackdown-2019

