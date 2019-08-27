Cheers to Three Years!
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St.
Celebrate Rowley Farmhouse Ales’ third birthday with live music on the patio from noon to 5 p.m. with no cover charge, along with special beers on tap and archive bottles and commemorative crystal glasses available for purchase.
More info: facebook.com/events/1234418270094546
Dumpling Pop Up
4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2; Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St.
Don’t miss Korean dumplings and more from Brent Jung every Monday night.
More info: facebook.com/events/2960561507350682
Out of town
Harvest Wine Festival
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2; Balloon Fiesta Park, Albuquerque; one-day tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of, $10 for designated drivers and ages 16-20, free for those 15 and younger
Some 20 wineries will be on hand along with artisans, chefs and dueling pianos. Tickets include wine sampling and $5 off any bottle of wine.
More info: Visit NMWine.com
New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; Three Sisters Kitchen, 109 Gold Ave. SW, Albuquerque; $5, $3 for students and children
Celebrate all things prickly pear with food, art and music. Vendors will sell prickly pear products, there will be cooking demonstrations, a prickly pear cocktail competition, live music, art and more.
More info: facebook.com/events/347766582608198
Coming up
Chefscapades
5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5; Drury Plaza Hotel, 828 Paseo de Peralta; $175
This four-course dinner by Santa Fe chefs benefits the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place.
More info: interfaithsheltersf.org/ chefscapades
Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown
2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, 37 Fire Place; $25, $10 for children 3-12
VIP tickets are already sold out, but we regular folks can still snag tickets for the annual New Mexico chef burger showdown. You’ll get a taste of each of the seven finalist burgers so you can vote for your favorite for the People’s Choice Award, and take home a souvenir glass.
More info: ediblenm.com/event/ green-chile-cheeseburger-smackdown-2019
