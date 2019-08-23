Aug. 24, 1969: Whether or not the audits of Santa Fe County’s tax assessments and collections turn up a missing $9 million in taxes, the discrepancy will still affect every person on the county payroll.
County Treasurer Claude Lucero last month transferred $20,000 from the parks and recreation budget to meet the payrolls for Aug. 1 and 15.
“That’s what keeps us going,” Lucero said.
The Treasurer had to obtain special permission from the state to transfer the funds, and he says he will have to do the same thing again within the next week.
Aug. 24, 1994: The state Tourism Department on Tuesday awarded $25,000 for this fall’s Velarde Apple Festival to one of the two groups in the small Northern New Mexico town battling to sponsor the annual event.
The department decided that the Northern Rio Grande Apple Growers had submitted a more detailed plan than La Gente de La Manzana for promoting the festival and tracking its success, said Mike Pitel, a department spokesman.