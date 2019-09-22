Sept. 23, 1919: We are called upon now to help enforce the new school and public health laws.
The compulsory attendance law is very clear. The legislators and the governor thought this of such vital importance to the progress of the youth of this state, that the violation of it is a penal offense and subject to a write of mandamus.
Sept. 23, 1969: Hearings on air pollution regulations proposed for the state began Monday at the PERA Building auditorium, and may last longer than the Health and Social Services Dept. (HSS) originally expected.
A full auditorium of citizens, conservationists and industrial representatives heard Aaron L. Bond of HSS explain the proposed standards for the quality of air around houses and building in New Mexico.
Sept. 23, 1994: TAOS — It took a week to hear the evidence but only 50 minutes for jurors to acquit Antonio J. Archuleta of the 1992 bludgeoning death of Eileen Terry Hafner.
“We all felt unanimously that there just wasn’t enough evidence,” jury foreman Michael Harden said at the trial’s conclusion Thursday “There were two many loose ends.”
State District Judge Peggy Nelson’s courtroom erupted in applause as Archuleta was cleared of he second-degree murder charge.
He had been accused of the beating death of 53-year-old Hafner, whose body was found in her Los Pandos Road home in Taos on July 13, 1992.