Oct. 15, 1919: Delegates already are arriving in the city on their way to Albuquerque, where they will attend the state convention of the American Legion, which opens at 2 p.m. tomorrow, at the armory.
The great drive all over the country for members for the Legion has naturally awakened interest in the impending convention, which probably will be attended by delegates from every part of the state.
The convention will be in session three days, and will be addressed by the governor of New Mexico and other prominent speakers.
Oct. 15, 1969: Vietnam Moratorium Day began quietly this morning in Santa Fe, but high school students in Los Alamos were out in droves with picket signs protesting the war.
Signs saying “Get on the Ball, Nixon,” “Stop the War in Vietnam” and “Get out of Vietnam” were paraded in front of the high school and surrounding stores.
… In Santa Fe, a vigil began at 11:30 this morning on the Plaza. Members of the Santa Fe Ad Hoc Committee on Vietnam read the names of New Mexicans killed in the war.
Oct. 15, 1994: A truck driver hauling health food from Denver to Albuquerque was shot and killed early Friday after pulling his tractor-trailer rig off Interstate 25 at the La Cienega turn-off.
A 17-year-old Chama boy was arrested just after the shooting, which Santa Fe County sheriff’s officials said occurred shortly after midnight.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.