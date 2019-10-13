Oct. 14, 1919: Among the many letters of inquiry about New Mexico received and answered daily by the museum is one today from a Tennessee high school, which says naively: “I have been told that there is in the state of New Mexico a pyramid which is 4,400 years old and larger than the pyramids of Egypt. If you can give me any light or information on the subject as to its truth, etc., it will certainly be appreciated.”
Oct. 14, 1969: Vietnam Moratorium Day activities tomorrow in Santa Fe will include a vigil on the Plaza, a religious mass, speeches and panel discussions.
The ostensible purpose of moratorium is to give Americans who oppose the war in Vietnam an opportunity to express their views.
Underlying the motives of those organizing protests and other activities is the hope that President Richard Nixon will accelerate the withdrawal of troops from Southeast Asia.
Oct. 14, 1994: All 10 Santa Fe County department heads must turn in their resignation by Dec. 31 or face firing, commissioners-elect Marcos Trujillo and Javier Gonzales announced Tuesday.
Gonzales and Trujillo sent a memorandum to county commissioners stating their intentions w hen they take office Jan. 1.
The two beat commissioners Linda Grill and Raymond Chavez respectively in the June 7 primary.
