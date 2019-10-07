Oct. 8, 1919: You Can’t Keep Santa Fe Sunshine Down
Oct. 8, 1969: Santa Fe Firemen are urging every resident of the city to participate in Operation Edith set for tonight at 8.
Fire Chief Tom Broome said fire alarms will sound at each station in the city advising residents to begin the practice drill.
Operation Edith, exit drill in the home, is designed to make each member of the family aware of the quickest, safest way out of a burning house.
The exercise is part of various activities being carried out by Santa Fe firemen during Fire Prevention Week, which ends Saturday.
Oct. 8, 1994: While agreeing to a recent truce among Santa Fe street gangs, gang leaders said it would be impossible to control the actions of all members.
A shooting incident at Villa Linda Mall Thursday night proved the point.
According to a police report released Friday, alleged members of one of the major gangs involved in the truce — The West Side Locos — attacked and shot at a car full of rival gang members.