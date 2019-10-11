Oct. 12, 1969: Santa Fe Police reported clearing only 33 of the 183 cases investigated during the month of September with arrests.
In the monthly activities report of the department prepared by City Clerk Estefanita L. Garduno and Police Chief George M. Craig, the department listed all three of the rape cases reported during the month cleared with arrests.
The single robbery case investigated is reported still open. Police reported two of the three cases of aggravated assault reported in September were cleared with arrests.
Oct. 12, 1994: U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman’s campaign has drafted ready-made letters to the editor that Bingaman supporters can send to newspapers or base their own letters on, a move that has Colin McMillan, Bingaman’s Republican opponent, crying foul.
“Letters to the editor should be an honest forum for concerned citizens to voice their opinions,” McMillan’s campaign said in a prepared statement. “They do not need Jeff Bingaman’s ghost writers … to write imitation letters of supports.”
Dave Contarino, Bingaman’s campaign coordinator, said that what he called sample letters to the editor were prepared in response to requests from supporters who asked for information they can use in writing letters to newspapers.
