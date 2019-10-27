Oct. 28, 1919: The name of Anastacio Montoya appears in the list of “Died of Wounds Received in Action” in Siberia, published September 10 in the paper, “Here and There with the 31st,” printed at Vladivostok, a copy of which has been sent to the New Mexican by Charles H. Gooch of Company I, 31st Infantry. Mr. Gooch is of Santa Fe. There were seven others who had died of wounds and 30 who were severely wounded in action.
Mr. Gooch wrote on the copy of the paper, “Will be home soon.”
Oct. 28, 1969: Gov. David F. Cargo this week has accused the Bernalillo Board of Education of stalling in not appointing two Indians to the board under a new provision passed in January by the legislature.
The governor, urging board president Tom Montoya to take immediate action, said, “This thing has been dragging for six months now, and it’s time they [the Indians] are given what they deserve and need.”
Oct. 28, 1994: Hoping to get in on a booming development industry, the State Land Office is designing a 560-acre community on state land near Agua Fría village.
The proposal has raised concerns among Agua Fría residents, who have questions about water availability and possible damage to the village’s historic culture.
