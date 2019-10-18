Oct. 19, 1919: The Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian this week announced a fund drive aimed at nearly doubling its space to allow more room for art and for researchers, curators and conservators to work in.
Under the plan, the museum would expand from about 4,500 square feet to about 8,200 square feet.
Oct. 19, 1969: A 20-year-old Santa Fe junior at the University of Oklahoma was crowned Homecoming Queen at the school Saturday.
Linday Gans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Gans, 106 Valley Dr., was picked by the student body from a field of four other girls and a boy.
Miss Gans, a home economics major in fashion merchandising, was crowned at the halftime of the OU-Colorado football clash. OU won.
